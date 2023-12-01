Elementary students kicked off holiday food drive

Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Batte. Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Batte. Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Batte. Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Batte.

Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West kicked off the holiday season on the right foot with a school-wide food drive.

Students collected more than seven thousand items this year and participated in a house competition to see who could bring in the most donations.

First grader Eliza Batte was most excited to donate boxes of macaroni and cheese to the food drive. “I love having macaroni and cheese at Christmas and want other people to have some too”, she said.

Students helped load the items to be taken to Vestavia Methodist Church as well as to be distributed by the school counselors to West families in need.