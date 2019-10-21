Music teacher Bell rings up another award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Elementary East music teacher Deanna Bell works with a fifth grade class as they sing.

In addition to the wide array of instruments she has in her classroom at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Deanna Bell might soon have to make room for all of her awards.

In August, the Alabama Music Educators Association named Bell the 2020 Lacey Powell Outstanding Music Educator. The award is named after the first band director at the University of South Alabama, who served as president of the Alabama Music Educators Association after a long career directing successful high school bands.

“I feel really honored to receive the Lacey Powell award because I knew him when I was in high school, and I thought he was a dynamic example of what a music teacher should be,” Bell said. “He was kind to students. He was kind to other music teachers. He always shared what he knew with others, and it’s really an example that we could all really live by.”

Last year, Bell was named a finalist for a Grammy Music Educator award and was given a grant. In 2016, Bell was named elementary school teacher of the year for the district.

Despite all of the awards, Bell said she couldn’t do what she does without her students and the rest of the school staff.

“It’s the kids that make me look good,” she said. “I don’t think you win an award like this by yourself. My job is easy because my principal [Mark Richardson] is the best principal in the world.”

Richardson, in a written statement, praised Bell for her work and commitment to students.

“Deanna Bell is as enthusiastic about her job as any teacher I’ve ever worked with,” Richardson said. “She works overtime to make learning engaging for her students. This award [the Lacey Powell award], in my mind, is more meaningful than being named a quarterfinalist for the national Grammy Award. This is a recognition by her local peers, in her state professional organization, who really know her. They know how she teaches, they know what she means to their organization, and they know her character. What a great honor this is for her.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Bell plays the piano while fifth-graders from Vestavia Hills Elementary East sing during music class.

IMPORTANCE OF MUSIC EDUCATION

Bell said Vestavia clearly values music education, continuing to fund the arts while some districts across the country are cutting out music programs. Her school creates a “happy learning environment,” she said.

Bell grew up around music. Schools in Blountsville did not have music education, but she learned a lot through her church. “It was just such a rewarding part for me to play,” she said.

Bell has always been a music teacher, working in Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee, and said she’s always enjoyed teaching others about music, as well as playing it herself. She also serves as the conductor of the Birmingham Wind Ensemble.

Being named a Grammy finalist was an incredible experience, she said. It was also something that benefited her students because they got to choose what they bought with the grant. They chose new “fire sticks,” drumsticks that light up on impact.

“It definitely made the kids and myself feel like we were rock stars … that we were famous for what we do here,” Bell said. “The kids took ownership in this. I made sure that they felt as much a part of this award.”

TALENT AND PASSION

As students get older and begin making music on their own, Bell said that’s when the “real magic” happens. Thanks to technology, students now have a way to create their own song and email it to their parents, Bell said. This helps parents “have a peek” at what their children do at school each day.

In her classes, students from kindergarten to fifth grade progress through learning all kinds of instruments and music theory, Bell said. Students learn different notes, musical patterns and instruments, including newly acquired guitars and ukuleles, part of a string program Bell implemented.

“It’s been great for me to teach them the instruments,” she said.

While winning a Grammy was a huge surprise, Bell said, the biggest surprise was being named elementary teacher of the year in 2016.

The surprise came on the day of her school’s carnival, a day on which Bell had a surprise of her own planned. Unbeknownst to nearly everyone at the school, except for the students involved and their parents, Bell had planned a flash mob dance that fitted into the carnival theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.”

When central office staff and other district leaders came into her room, she thought they were there to see the flash mob, not to give her the honor of being named the best elementary school teacher in the district, Bell said.

“It was a surprise to me because I am surrounded by the greatest teachers I have ever known,” Bell said at the time. “The teachers at East always go above and beyond to make sure our students have the best education possible.”

After winning yet another award, Bell said she doesn’t think she’s better than anyone else, only blessed with a talent and a passion to share with others.

“I have a calling to teach children, and I have a talent that I love sharing with the students and families at East,” she said.