Get to Know: Shea Smith, fourth grade teacher, VHEE

Shea Smith is beginning her 25th year in education — and her tenth in Vestavia Hills City Schools. A longtime elementary and middle school teacher, she currently teaches fourth grade at Vestavia Hills Elementary East. Her son, Cade, is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School.

Q: What do you enjoy most about teaching?

A: The thing I love most about teaching is building relationships with my students, watching them grow and achieve during the school year and as they progress through life. But most of all, I love getting to use my creativity to make the things that challenge them fun and interesting.

Q: What inspired you to become a teacher?

A: My parents always said they knew I would be a teacher early on — I came home from school and "played school" constantly. The older I got, the more I realized they were right.

The only year I didn’t love school was sixth grade. The transition to middle school, switching classes, and finding my place socially and academically was difficult. That experience drove me to pursue a degree in elementary education at Auburn University and become a sixth grade teacher — to help make that transition better for my students.

I was able to coach cheer and competitive dance while teaching sixth grade for 14 years in Jefferson County and Homewood City Schools. I later moved to Vestavia Hills to teach fourth grade at Central, where my son was enrolled. Fourth grade became another transition point for students, and it was special to experience it both as a teacher and a parent.

Q: What is the most important value or skill you want your students to leave with?

A: As a Language Arts teacher, we talk often about writing your personal story. I love the Dr. Seuss quote: “Why blend in when you were born to stand out?” I want my students to leave my classroom knowing what makes them stand out — and to use that confidence as they write their life story.

Q: What is one of the most rewarding things about being a teacher?

A: Teaching students that failure and mistakes are part of life — and showing them how to grow from those experiences — is incredibly rewarding. So is running into former students years later, in new chapters of life, and seeing how excited they still are to share their successes.

Q: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

A: I’m collaborating with Abby Merritt, a former fourth grade teacher in Vestavia Hills who now teaches STEM in Georgia. We’re launching a pen pal program between our fourth grade classes. I’m excited to see our students connect, grow, and learn through writing.

Q: What is something about you that your students may not know?

A: If I hadn’t become a teacher, I would have pursued a career in broadcast journalism — and I’m absolutely terrified of cats!

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: My favorite thing to do is travel and spend time with family and friends.

Q: What is next for you?

A: I have lots of big changes this year — a wedding, sending my son to Auburn (my alma mater), and expanding our family from two to seven (plus three pups) If I ever leave the classroom — which is truly my heart — I’d love to use my instructional leadership degrees to serve as a school leader or mentor future teachers during their internships.