Dolly Ridge students win awards at Engaging Elementary Engineers competition

× Expand Photo from Dolly Ridge Elementary School Facebook page Members of Dolly Ridge Elementary School’s engineering team show awards they won at the Engaging Elementary Engineers Competition at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge's engineering team recently took home several awards from the Engaging Elementary Engineers Competition at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center.

Dolly Ridge students were entered in three engineering challenges that involved coding and design/build tasks. The team earned first and third place awards in the Dash’s Pit Crew coding challenge and third place in the Start Your Engineers build and design challenge.

The team is composed of fourth and fifth graders and is led by gifted teacher Abbey Ellison and science, technology, engineering and math teacher Katie McDaniel.