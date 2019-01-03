Dinner and Diamonds set for Feb. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tait Stoddard. Guests mingle at Dinner and Diamonds, the annual fundraiser held by the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

On Feb. 23, residents will gather at a country club in Vestavia Hills to raise money for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation, which grants money to Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Dinner and Diamonds begins at 7 p.m., with live music and both a silent and live auction, said Tait Stoddard, executive director for the foundation.

Last year’s event raised about $94,000, Stoddard said.

Dinner and complimentary valet are also provided. For tickets, visit vestaviafoundation.org.