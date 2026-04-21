City Council appoints Trey Woodruff to Vestavia Hills Board of Education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Culver Photography Trey Woodruff

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night appointed Trey Woodruff to the Vestavia Hills Board of Education to fill a spot being vacated by Jay Stewart.

Woodruff and his wife, Allison, have lived in Vestavia Hills for 15 years and have two children in the first and fifth grades at Vestavia Hills Elementary East.

He is chief financial officer for Interior Elements, a furniture distribution company based in Homewood and has 22 years of experience in finance, he said. Prior to joining Interior Elements, he spent about eight months as chief financial officer for Newcastle Homes, eight years as director of finance and accounting at Consolidated Pipe and Supply Co. and 13 years with the Warren Averett accounting and financial management company.

Woodruff said his family has had a great experience with Vestavia Hills City Schools and that he and his wife both are passionate about this community and community service.

His wife has been very involved with the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, serving as treasurer there and with the PTO Council that serves the entire city. Thus far, his involvement has been more in the realm of quiet support, he said in his application for the school board seat.

He was a huge fan of all the hard work the school board has put in over the years and was a big supporter of the 1Rebel 1Future property tax increase initiative that failed to pass in 2023 and was very disappointed when it was not approved by voters, he said.

Woodruff said he is a strong supporter of the science, technology, engineering and math programs in Vestavia Hills City Schools and wants to see those programs continue to grow to better prepare children for the future, especially with so many technological advances happening in society.

He also wants the school system to continue to focus on character development, integrity, grit and work ethic, he said.

Woodruff said he also believes his financial expertise will come in handy for the school board as it evaluates budgets, capital projects, financial investments and other finance-related issues.

“We have been fortunate to have a great school system; and if we want to keep it, citizens must faithfully serve,” Woodruff wrote in his school board application. “I am willing and want to use what talents/gifts/education I have to serve our community.”

Woodruff has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. He also is an Eagle Scout and Bible study teacher at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church.

Ali Pilcher, the City Council’s liaison to the school board, said council members were so impressed with all five people who applied for the school board seat this year. Woodruff stood out because of his family’s thorough involvement in the community.

Others who applied this year were Avery Brown, Carrie Nenstiel, Mitchell Smith and Alan Walker.