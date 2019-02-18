Character breakfast and Rebel Run coming up for RISE fundraiser

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The chairs of the RISE fundraiser, from left: Ben Barrentine, Avery Richardson, Mary Hanlon Hunton and Douglas Thompson. The fundraiser will benefit the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This Saturday, Feb. 23, student leaders from Vestavia Hills High School’s RISE campaign will dress up as superheroes and princesses and sign autographs for area children.

Leaders will dress up and eat breakfast with children in the VHHS main gym, signing autographs and raising money for RISE, a spring fundraiser that includes various events leading up to RISE Day on April 12. All money raised will benefit the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Registration for the Rebel Run 5K ends on March 1. You can register here or by emailing whittenkj@vestavia.k12.al.us.

The 5K and Fun Run will be held March 16, with the race starting and ending at the high school and culminating in a party with music and food. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the fun run at 10 a.m.

More information about RISE Day can be found here.