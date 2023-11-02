Chamber, businesses partner to raise money for Vestavia Hills High School programs

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Vestavia Hills Shares card benefits both Vestavia Hills High School programs and the Vestavia Hills Chamber.

Vestavia Hills Shares is a new partnership between the Vestavia Chamber and local businesses to raise funds for Vestavia schools.

Vestavia Hills Shares cards are available for $30, and more than 65 Vestavia businesses in the Vestavia area are participating, with more being added. Categories for discounts include restaurants, hair and salons, sports, crafts, fitness, nutrition, medical, retail, sporting goods and more.

While some deals remain the same each month, some businesses choose to change up their monthly offers. The chamber will post on their website and social media when deals change, and there is no cost to the businesses to participate.

“The card can pay for itself within one day,” said Vestavia Hills Chamber President Michelle Hawkins. “You can use it as many times as you want at each business.”

The chamber started selling cards on Sept. 1, and over 680 had been sold in just over a month.

Fundraisers for fall include the Vestavia Hills athletic programs, the Vestavia Hills High School band and the Student Government Association raising money for Libby’s Friends, which works to ease the financial burden of students living with a disability.

The band’s fundraiser will continue through December, to raise money for their trip to Rome at the end of the year. Other groups may be added to the fundraiser before the deadline.

“The card is a fundraiser for the chamber as well,” Hawkins said. “We handle the marketing, the cost of cards and management of all the businesses, so we split the cost of the cards with the schools.”

The cards can be purchased on the chamber website at vestaviahills.org/vestavia-shares-card, under the “Shop Dine Play” tab.