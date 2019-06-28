VHEC teacher receives Terrific Teacher Award from WZZK

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Bindi Visram Vestavia Hills Elementary — Central fifth grade teacher Bindi Visram was surprised in her classroom in May by WZZK radio personality Mark A.D.

He was there to present her the “Terrific Teacher” award. As part of their ongoing “Terrific Teacher” recognition program, listeners are encouraged to nominate a teacher in their area who is making a difference in the classroom.

Visram has been teaching for 16 years, at VHEC since 2005. She is a resident of Liberty Park and has two children. She was in the top 10 in the nation for the Earth Foundation’s “Save the Rainforest” initiative and facilitates the G.E.M.S. program at Central.

Submitted by Bindi Visram.