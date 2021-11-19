Cecil F. Stodghill, Jr. Named New Head of The Altamont School

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Laine Williams Cecil Stodghill has been named the new head of The Altamont School.

The Altamont School announced in mid-November the hiring of Cecil F. Stodghill as its new Head of School.

Stodghill, current head of school at The Doane Stuart School in Rensselaer, New York, will become the sixth Head of School since Altamont was formed in 1975 through the merger of Birmingham University School and Brooke Hill School.

“I am absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to lead the Altamont community. Through collaborative leadership, I will prioritize upholding the school’s mission, preserving its legacy, and guiding its continued evolution,” said Stodghill.

“I am very pleased that Cecil has agreed to be the next Head of School at Altamont,” said Search Committee Chair and Board of Trustees Vice President Bryson Stephens. “He is the right leader at the right time in our school’s journey; he will add significant value in our efforts to build a bright future on our strong foundation.”

“We are excited to welcome Cecil and Kim to Altamont,” said Board of Trustees President Chris Nicholson. “Cecil emerged from a strong candidate pool as a truly dynamic leader who understands independent schools through the lenses of his professional and personal experience. He has participated in all facets of independent school life in his career, making positive impacts at every stage of his journey. We know he will do the same here at Altamont, both at the school and in the greater Birmingham community.”

Stodghill was selected from a large and robust pool of applicants during a seven-month, national search headed by John Farber of RG175, a national search firm specializing in head of school searches for independent schools.

Stodghill brings to the position 23 years of diverse experience in independent schools as a teacher, coach and administrator. He began his education at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he would later return to serve as director of multicultural affairs and assistant director of admission. He also served as director of admissions and enrollment management at Providence Day School, director of graduate support at Academy Prep Foundation and associate director of admission at Berkeley Preparatory School. Most recently, he has served as Head of School for The Doane Stuart School. In this role, he led the school community through a successful accreditation process, increased enrollment by seven percent, constructed and implemented an academic continuity plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, and created a culture of philanthropy and engagement by increasing annual giving by 10%. He brings his leadership to the broader community as a trustee and board member for numerous civic organizations.

Stodghill is a graduate of the University of Miami and learned a master’s degree in education with a concentration in school leadership from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. A native of Chattanooga, he has expressed his tremendous excitement to be “coming home” to the South to lead The Altamont School into the next great chapter of its history. Stodghill will begin his duties as Altamont’s Head of School on July 1, 2022.

Submitted by Laine Williams