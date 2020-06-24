Cahaba Heights elementary named National School of Character

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alicia Hunsberger. From left: Faith McClellan, Sage Bradley and Daniel Padan, students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, learn how to havegood character. The school was recently named a National School of Character by character.org.

Something good came out of Friday, March 13, after all.

That day was the last day for in-person education in the state of Alabama before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of in-person education, with the rest of the school year taking place online. That day was a prelude to the shut-down of businesses and orders for residents to stay at home as much as possible to avoid contracting or passing on the deadly virus.

However, March 13 was also the day of a visit to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights by a representative from character.org, which was on campus to see if the school would become a “National School of Character,” as recognized by the organization.

About two months later, the school found out the answer. In a video released May 15, the school’s principal, Alicia Hunsberger, told parents and students the school had been named a National School of Character, one of just 84 schools nationwide to receive the award, which recognizes schools that apply 11 principles of character and work hard to instill character in their students.

“These schools and school districts serve as an exemplary model for all schools and districts across the nation,” said Lori Soifer, who directs the organization’s Schools of Character program. “The educators at these schools are inspiring their students to treat all people with respect and dignity. They are teaching their students to be honest and trustworthy, to contribute their time and talents to the common good, and when necessary, to show the courage to stand up for what is right.”

The school’s journey to being recognized nationally began last year when they partnered with Samford University’s Hope Leadership Academy, which trains teachers to teach character to their students. They learn about service learning, leadership, kindness, collaboration and other key values, Hunsberger said. After being named a state school of character, the school became eligible for the national award.

The effort to make the Cahaba Heights institution a school of character starts with good role modeling by the teachers, Hunsberger said. “In order to teach character, you have to be a person of character,” she said.

Building relationships with students goes along way to impacting them outside of their academic performance, she said.

“In order for them to learn and grow, we have to provide a place where they feel safe and happy and feel like they have a voice in their education,” Hunsberger said.

One of the ways teachers seek to help their students grow in their character is in the daily “Heights Huddle,” a morning meeting held in each classroom. Teachers will talk about a specific virtue, like kindness, or address any problems they might see, like behavioral issues on the playground, Hunsberger said.

For fifth-grade students, the oldest at the school, they learn not only from their teachers and classmates, but from their senior citizen friends at the neighboring New Merkel House through “Getting to Know You” lunches held each Wednesday, Hunsberger said. Fifth-grade students go and share a meal with members at the New Merkel House and learn from them, which provides great opportunities for them to grow their appreciation of others, she said.

Teachers are always looking for teachable moments because, at their school, grades aren’t the only thing that matter, Hunsberger said.

“In Vestavia, we do an exceptional job of teaching and raising smart kids,” she said. “But here at Cahaba Heights, we want them to be smart and kind.”