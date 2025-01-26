Cahaba Heights comes together to celebrate 100 years of community school

1 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
2 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
3 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
4 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
5 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
6 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
7 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
8 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
9 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
10 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
11 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
12 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
13 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
14 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
15 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
16 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
17 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
18 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
19 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
20 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
21 of 21
Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills
The Cahaba Heights community gathered on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Cahaba Heights' elementary school, now called Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
Current and former students, teachers, staff members and parents from Cahaba Heights gathered at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Friday for a 100th anniversary celebration of the school.
The school, which was originally part of the Jefferson County school district, was believed for many years to have opened in the 1930s. However, recent research of newspaper archives by members of the Cahaba Heights community revealed that the school’s original facility opened on the site of the current campus in 1924.
Friday’s centennial celebration took place in the school's Upper Library, where alumni, former staff members and community members were invited to attend a reception featuring a Living History Museum.
The morning’s events also included guided tours of the campus and a time capsule ceremony in the school's butterfly garden. Current families and students contributed items to put in the time capsule with the idea that the time capsule would be opened 100 years from now to give future students some perspective on the school’s history and legacy.