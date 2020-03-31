BOE hears update on coronavirus impact

× Expand Board of Education

While schools are closed physically for the rest of the year, students will continue to learn through late May.

At the March 30 Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting, attended via teleconference, the board voted to keep the calendar for the 2019-20 school year as it currently stands, meaning school will end May 21. The state board of education had given schools until June 5 to finish the year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said the system has a “fantastic team of leaders” that executed the plan in the event of an emergency like this. Staff will get a video from Freeman on March 31, while parents will receive one on April 1 with information about access to schools, online learning and more, Freeman said.

Beginning April 2, parents and students can expect to hear from schools and teachers, Freeman said.

Freeman said employees are doing work as assigned remotely, and teachers will soon be doing online instruction. Only staff deemed “operations critical” are working on-site, he said, and all Jefferson County Health Department guidelines are being followed in regard to gatherings and social distancing.

Schools will provide schedules that will identify different times grade levels or groups will be offering Google Hangout meetings, and some teaching will be offered in real time to students, while some will be completed outside of a designated time.

Assistant Superintendent Patrick Martin said the school remains on track with its capital projects.

In other business, the Board approved a budget amendment authorizing roughly $3.5 million in additional revenues and about $4.8 million in additional expenses.