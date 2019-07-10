BOE approves major contracts at Berry campus

× Expand Board of Education

In a special-called meeting on July 2, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved the low bid and subsequent contracts for two major developments at the old Berry High School campus, the future home of Pizitz Middle School.

To benefit both Vestavia Hills City Schools and the city, as the latter continues to progress in the Community Spaces plan, there will be a new softball and baseball complex built on the campus, with a shared-use agreement allowing both the city and the school to use it. The bid was awarded to Duncan and Thompson Construction Services, which had the low bid at $2,152,048.

At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Freeman said with the renovations at Wald Park, some field space at Vestavia Hills Elementary West was lost. The bid was lower than what was expected, with original projections putting the project at $2.8 million, Freeman said. Both fields will be turf.

The board also approved the bid and contract for road work on Columbiana Road, including the relocation of an existing traffic light to the main entrance of the school, as well as creating a third lane, which will allow for a right-turn lane into the school, Freeman said. The middle light will move to the north end of campus, while the light at the south end of campus will stay where it is.

The low bid was submitted by Norris Paving and Asphalt, Inc., at a cost of $798,500.

Freeman said both projects are expected to start in August and be completed by the end of 2019, or shortly thereafter.