Board approves work at visitor bleachers at VHHS

At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Vestavia Hills City Schools board of education approved $60,000 worth of improvements to visitor bleachers at the high school football field.

The board also approved the following change orders:

  • Roughly $109,000 for HVAC work at the Gresham Elementary/Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge campus.
  • Roughly $56,000 for various work at the former Berry High School campus, which will become Pizitz Middle School.

The board approved a contract with Frontline to conduct personnel services, and approved the renaming of the current PMS facility to VHHS-Freshman Campus, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

In other business, the board:

  • Heard an overview of how the state report card process works.
  • Approved the 2018-19 textbook committee members.
  • Approved personnel items.

The board also approved the following consent items, all at VHHS:

  • Debate, national competition, Arizona State University, from Jan. 3-7.
  • Girls' Basketball, Wills Valley Shoot-Out, Fort Payne, from Dec. 20-22.
  • Boys' and Girls' Tennis Tournament, Chattanooga, from March 14-17.
  • Youth Government/Mock Trial Team, YMCA Youth Legislative Conference, Montgomery, from Feb. 22-24.
  • Math Team, Collierville HS Math Bowl, Collierville, Tennessee, from Jan. 25-26; Clemson Calculus Challenge, Clemson, South Carolina, from April 7-8; Georgia Tech Math Competition, Atlanta, from April 12-13.

At a work session for the city council immediately following the board meeting, Superintendent Todd Freeman informed the council the school will seek a $9 million short-term loan at the end of January to pay for continued construction costs. No new taxes will be required to pay for the loan, Freeman said.

