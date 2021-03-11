Board approves expenditures for track projects at Pizitz and high school

× Expand Board of Education

At a special called meeting on March 9, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved expenditures related to two track projects at Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills High School.

At the middle school, the board approved the roughly $600,000 bid and contract from Warner’s Athletic Construction to perform some work on the track’s infrastructure, including repaving, asphalt and drainage work, and making it safer for users. The work does not include replacing the track’s final surface, which will be replaced at some point. The work should be done by July 16.

At the high school, the board approved a roughly $420,000 bid and contract with the same company for work at the track surrounding the football field. That cost represents the total amount being paid for the labor associated with the work, Superintendent Todd Freeman said. The actual material of the track itself will also be replaced but is part of a state contract and as such, is not subject to the bidding process. The cost of the material is about $460,000, Freeman said, and while there is no bid for that part of the project, Freeman said he will likely have the board approve the contract due to the amount at a later date.

The board also approved a lease agreement with Clear Winds Technologies for the use of Google Chromebooks, an amount of roughly $840,000, as well as some out of state and overnight trips.