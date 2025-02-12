Bids & Bites silent auction raises almost $30,000 for Vestavia Hills Elementary West

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills People partake of the food at the Bids and Bites silent auction fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills Elementary West PTO at the Park Crest Event Facility in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Some of the silent auction items at the Vestavia Hills Elementary West PTO's Bids and Bites fundraisers at the Park Crest Event Facility in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills People mingle at the Bids and Bites silent auction fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills Elementary West PTO at the Park Crest Event Facility in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Prev Next

The Parent Teacher Organization at Vestavia Hills Elementary West hosted the school’s 20th annual Bids and Bites silent auction this past Friday night.

More than 200 tickets were sold for the event at the Park Crest Event Facility in Hoover, and it raised close to $30,000, said Kelley Duncan, a spokeswoman for the PTO.

The silent auction included 175 items, services and experiences, and guests were able to take part in a bourbon toss, putting challenge, “ring bling,” food and drinks in the venue’s Cedar Room, Duncan said.

Each grade at West put together a theme basket with items donated for the auction. Bidding was conducted online, which allowed people to participate from home or other locations as well, she said.

Parent Tiffany Rainbolt said that, as a first-time attendee, she loved the opportunity to spend time with other families from the school and was grateful to finally be able to attend the silent auction this year.

Money raised from the Bids and Bites event will be used to fund grants for teachers or school programs.