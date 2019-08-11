Back to School in the Hills draws big crowd

1 of 5
Neal Embry
Vendors help residents at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
2 of 5
Neal Embry
Children play at the Back to School in the Hills event at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9.
3 of 5
Neal Embry
People walk around at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
4 of 5
Neal Embry
Vestavia Hills police officers talk with a young man at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
5 of 5
Neal Embry
Superheroes pose at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Many Vestavia Hills families brought their kids to Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9 to enjoy a children's play area, local vendors and restaurants at the annual Back to School in the Hills event, which celebrates the return of the school year.