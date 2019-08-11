Back to School in the Hills draws big crowd

× 1 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Vendors help residents at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. × 2 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Children play at the Back to School in the Hills event at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9. × 3 of 5 Expand Neal Embry People walk around at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. × 4 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills police officers talk with a young man at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. × 5 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Superheroes pose at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Prev Next

Many Vestavia Hills families brought their kids to Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9 to enjoy a children's play area, local vendors and restaurants at the annual Back to School in the Hills event, which celebrates the return of the school year.