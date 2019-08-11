Back to School in the Hills draws big crowd

Neal Embry

Vendors help residents at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.

Neal Embry

Children play at the Back to School in the Hills event at Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9.

Neal Embry

People walk around at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.

Neal Embry

Vestavia Hills police officers talk with a young man at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.

Neal Embry

Superheroes pose at the annual Back to School in the Hills event on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church.

Many Vestavia Hills families brought their kids to Philadelphia Baptist Church on Aug. 9 to enjoy a children's play area, local vendors and restaurants at the annual Back to School in the Hills event, which celebrates the return of the school year.

