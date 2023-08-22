ASFA accepts 11 Vestavia students

The Alabama School of Fine Arts recently announced the addition of 11 Vestavia Hills students to its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

The 11 Vestavia Hills-area students accepted into the school this year are:

Harsha Bheemanathini, Austin Lu, and Anna Mrug in Math/Science

in Math/Science Maggie Brewster, Lillian May, and Eva Vyshyvanyuk in Visual Arts

in Visual Arts Alexander English and Anna Porter in Music

in Music Anjali Mehta in Creative Writing

in Creative Writing Emma Dunn in Dance

in Dance Conor Harris in Theatre Arts

They are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only intensive specialty-focused school in the arts, mathematics, and science. After spending each morning on robust academic coursework that exceeds state high school diploma standards, students in grades 7-12 devote sustained hours every day to honing their craft, flexing their creativity, and developing their unique voices within their chosen discipline of either creative writing, dance, music, theatre arts, visual arts or advanced mathematics and science. ASFA currently has about 350 students, and its graduates build on the creative habits of mind they develop at ASFA to establish successful careers in a wide array of fields, serving as innovative leaders, cultural champions, and role models for future generations.

With its campus in downtown Birmingham, ASFA serves as a boundary-pushing cultural convener. At the state-funded, public school, students are embraced and supported by faculty and fellow students alike within an environment that’s inclusive and accepting of every individual. Dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance.

--Submitted by Jaronda Little, Outreach & Admissions Officer at ASFA