Get to know: Alabama’s Middle School Art Teacher of the Year Sarah Caroline Padgett

× Expand Vestavia Hills Schools Alabama’s Middle School Art Teacher of the Year Sarah Caroline Padgett Alabama’s Middle School Art Teacher of the Year Sarah Caroline Padgett

Q: Tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m an artist and art teacher from Vestavia Hills. I graduated from Vestavia in 2014 and went on to UAB to major in art studio, specifically sculpture. I got my master’s degree in art education and started teaching in 2020 — the best time to become an educator. I have been teaching middle school since then and have been at Pizitz (my alma mater) since 2021.

Q: What was your reaction when you learned you were receiving the state art teacher award?

A: I was surprised! I have been involved with AAEA (the Alabama Art Education Association) since I was student teaching and have been amazed by the organization since then. It has connected me to the most incredible educators and mentors.

Q: Why did you choose to teach at the middle school level?

A: It really fell into my lap. I wanted to teach elementary out of college, and I first got a job teaching K-8 where I would travel from the elementary school to the middle school each day during lunch. It was during this time that I realized I loved this age. They are able to do a lot more advanced things; they have wonderful ideas, and the best part is that they’re not “too cool” yet to share those ideas and be vulnerable.

Q: What do you love most about teaching at Pizitz Middle School? What does this award mean to you personally and professionally?

A: Pizitz is a family atmosphere where you’re encouraged to collaborate, be creative and fail in order to learn. I’ve really never heard of any other place that describes middle school in such a magical way, but it truly is a magical place to be.

Q: Can you share a bit about your journey into art education?

A: My favorite thing about teaching art is when I see my students take the lead on their journey and find their artistic voice. I am at the sweet spot where they’re figuring out what they like [and] don’t like and what their style is. I love watching that click for them and when they come up with ideas they’re proud of.

Q: How do you encourage creativity in students who may not see themselves as naturally artistic?

A: I teach in a non-traditional way called TAB (teaching for artistic behaviors), which is a choice-based method of teaching art. I’ve found this to be the best way to have students creatively connect.

Q: What do you hope your students carry with them from your class?

A: I hope my students leave my class being able to look at the world differently — noticing the small things and seeing depth and meaning around them. I hope they feel confident enough to share their ideas and keep creating, moving forward — in whatever capacity that may be: writing, dancing, sculpting, drawing, sports, engineering — you name it; they can do it!

Q: Do you have any advice for young aspiring artists or future art teachers?

A: Be a thinker! Be curious about the world around you. When you do that, creativity follows.