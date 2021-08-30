After rise in absences due to COVID-19, VHCS to require masks

× Expand Board of Education

UPDATE: This story has been edited to clarify that the decision to mandate mask-wearing while indoors was due to a rise in the number of close contacts related to COVID-19, not the rise in the number of positive cases.

Following a rise in the number of student absences related to COVID-19 within Vestavia Hills City Schools, Superintendent Todd Freeman announced Aug. 30 that masks would be required while indoors beginning Sept. 1.

During the week of August 23-27, 142 students were absent at least one day as the result of a reported positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and 357 students were absent because of a close contact. Those numbers represent roughly 2% and 5% of the student population, respectively. A total of 216 students have reported a positive case since Aug. 10, the first day of school. A total of 560 students have been identified as having "close contact" with someone who tested positive, though only 23 of those cases have been identified as occurring at school, according to the school system's COVID-19 dashboard.

“COVID-related daily absences averaged 4.72% and total daily absences averaged 9.12% last week,” Freeman said in a statement.

Students are missing a “significant amount of time” away from school, Freeman said.

Exceptions to this mandate may be given if a medical condition or disability prevents it, provided the student’s physician provides a note to the school nurse, Freeman said.

“From the outset of the school year, we committed to the goal of keeping students in school and in a healthy environment,” Freeman said. “We also committed to adjusting our plan when there are challenges to achieving that goal.”

Freeman also encouraged students and staff to consider vaccination “in consultation with your healthcare provider.” Earlier this spring, the system held vaccine clinics for teachers and staff.

“We will continue to review our attendance and health information each week to determine when we can end the mask requirement,” Freeman said.

The decision at the beginning of the school year to strongly encourage mask-wearing but not require it had led to a number of parents expressing their concern at Board of Education meetings and on social media. Doctors from around the Birmingham area also addressed the board and urged them to require masks.

Several parents and residents also spoke in favor of the mask-optional policy at the Aug. 23 board meeting.

Freeman said his next update would be Sept. 7.

See Freeman's statement in its entirety here.