Accolades: House Day launch at elementary schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Elementary East. Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary East participate in the House Day on Sept. 5.

Vestavia Hills elementary schools launched their first House Day of the year on Sept. 5.

Kindergartners were assigned to houses on Aug. 15, joining multi-grade groups that promote character building and student connections.

The house system, modeled on the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, sorts students into “houses” named for traits such as courage, creativity and selflessness. Rather than physical houses, these groups function like teams — giving students from different grades opportunities to bond and work together on schoolwide activities throughout the year.

REBELS HELPING REBELS

Vestavia Hills City Schools continues to support students in need through Rebels Helping Rebels and Neighborhood Bridges. The grace fund helps cover essential costs such as school fees, supplies and activity expenses for K–12 students. Priority is given to core academic or participation costs, while non-essential expenses are considered as funding allows. Applications and donations can be made through the district’s website.

VHHS RANKED NO. 5

Vestavia Hills High School was ranked No. 5 in Alabama in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings. The report evaluated 386 schools based on AP course participation, graduation rates, test performance and college readiness. Vestavia Hills scored 96.32% overall.

STUDENT EXPERIENCE FOCUS

Vestavia Hills schools emphasized community-building and student engagement activities during the first month of the 2025–26 school year. Elementary students joined house groups or teams spanning grades, while middle and high school students participated in pep rallies, orientation events and induction activities. The initiatives were designed to foster inclusion and set expectations at the start of the year.