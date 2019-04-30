Abbie Freeman named new VHELP principal

× Expand Neal Embry Chairmen of the RISE fundraiser, from left to right: Ben Barrentine, Mary Hanlon Hunton, Avery Richardson and Douglas Thompson are recognized by Youth Leadership Vestavia’s Kym Prewitt at the April 29 board of education meeting.

Abbie Freeman, currently an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary - Liberty Park, was named the school’s next principal at the April 29 Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting.

Freeman replaces current principal Ty Arendall, who will become the principal at the new Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge when it opens in the fall.

“She will be a great leader for the school,” said Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman [no relation to Abbie].

The school board also approved a change order for work being done at the new Pizitz Middle School, formerly Berry High School, for about $161,000. The work includes replacing tiles in the kitchen and other various tasks related to ongoing construction.

The superintendent and board also recognized the RISE fundraiser chairmen, who helped guide the fundraiser which raised more than $250,000 for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center. The fundraiser is a finalist for a national award for a community service project.

The board also recognized state champions in health sciences and Future Business Leaders of America.

In other business, the board: