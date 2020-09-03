A letter from the new Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation president

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tait Stoddard. Jay Morrow, pictured with his family, is the new board president for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

As we begin a challenging and unprecedented school year, the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation ("VHCSF") continues to be committed to helping our school system achieve the academic excellence that we are all accustomed to… and very fortunate to have. VHCSF has awarded over $1,000,000 to Vestavia schools for technology upgrades, classroom enhancements and professional development for our educators and students. Since 1996, the VHCSF has played a critical role in the success and achievements of our schools and our community.

With the expansion and growth in our school system, as well as the potential long-term impacts on learning in a post-COVID world, increasing the grant-making ability of the VHCSF is more important than ever. Many of you have asked how you can partner with the Foundation to help it grow so that it may continue to provide the critical extras necessary to ensure that we maintain the standard of academic excellence we all want for our children. Here's how….

First, our endowment is the lifeblood of the Foundation, and our goal is to provide perpetual financial support to each of our schools. Our hope is to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in our school system, the cornerstone of our community. Please consider a multi-year pledge, a one-time donation or a legacy testamentary gift to show your support for the continued excellence of our school system.

Also, in typical years we have a number of fundraisers. Dinner & Diamonds, Pitch-In and Give 50 are all events that have provided much needed financial support for the Foundation. As you know, these are not typical times, but we are focused to having these events in some form this academic year. Please be on the lookout for information on all these events.

We are fortunate to have to have a community partner who will donate to the Foundation when you use their services for your family. Dr. Mark Yanosky makes a contribution to the Foundation when a Vestavia resident uses his practices. You can find more information on these programs on the community partners page of our website. You can also support VHCSF with your everyday purchases through programs such as Planet Fundraiser and Amazon Smile.

Finally, stay involved and informed. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates on VHCSF's dollars in action.

On behalf of the board of directors, I invite you to be a part of the 2020-21 VHCSF year. Whether it’s through an annual or planned gift, participating in any of our fundraising campaigns or shopping with our community partners, every dollar spent will benefit the students of the Vestavia Hills City School District. Remember, your contribution to the VHCSF is a perpetual investment in our community as we strive to reach our goal of $5 million in endowed funds that will be the “Foundation” for our kids now and in the years to come.

Thank you for your continued support!

Jay Morrow, VHCSF Board President 2020-2021

Submitted by Tait Stoddard.