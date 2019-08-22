A Letter from the VHCSF President

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tait Stoddard. Tanya Shunnara and family.

Now that we have concluded one school year and prepare to begin another, the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation ("VHCSF") is once again proud to have helped our award-winning schools in achieving the excellence that we are all accustomed to…and very lucky to have.

VHCSF has awarded more than $1,000,000 to Vestavia schools for technology upgrades, classroom enhancements and professional development for our educators and students. Since 1996, the VHCSF has played a critical role in the success and achievements of our schools and our community. With the expansion and growth in our school system, increasing the grant-making ability of the VHCSF is more important than ever.

Many of you have asked how you can partner with the Foundation to help it grow so that it may continue to provide the critical extras necessary to ensure that we maintain the standard of academic excellence we all want for our children. Here's how.

First, our endowment is the lifeblood of the Foundation, and our goal is to provide perpetual financial support to each of our schools. Our hope is to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in our school system, the cornerstone of our community. Please consider a multi-year pledge, a one-time donation or a legacy testamentary gift to show your support for the continued excellence of our school system.

Additionally, as the Vestavia City School system prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the VHCSF is commemorating it with a "Give $50" campaign. Be on the lookout for our billboards that will encourage you to donate $50 to our website. Each family that contributes to the campaign will be mailed a commemorative VHCSF car magnet in recognition of your partnership and investment in the VHCSF.

Additionally, VHSCF will host the 14th annual Dinner and Diamonds event on February 22, 2020. Dinner and Diamonds has become the flagship of the Foundation bringing together parents of all ages, our board of education leaders, principals, teachers, state legislators, city leaders and local business people. And, while it’s a fun evening that many talk about for months to come, at its core is our seminal purpose: to help our schools. Please save the date….I hope to see you there!

We are fortunate to have to have a community partner who will donate to the Foundation when you use their services for your family. Dr. Mark Yanosky makes a contribution to the Foundation when a Vestavia resident uses his practices. You can find more information on these programs on the community partners page of our website. You can also support VHCSF with your everyday purchases through programs such as Planet Fundraiser and Amazon Smile.

Finally, stay involved and informed. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates on VHCSF's dollars in action.

On behalf of the board of directors, I invite you to be a part of the 2019-20 VHCSF year. Whether it’s through an annual or planned gift, participating in our Give $50 campaign, shopping with our community partners or purchasing a ticket to our annual Dinner & Diamonds gala, every dollar spent will benefit the students of the Vestavia Hills City School District. Remember, your contribution to the VHCSF is a perpetual investment in our community as we strive to reach our goal of $5 million in endowed funds that will be the “Foundation” for our kids now and in the years to come.

Thank you for your continued support!

Tanya K. Shunnara, VHCSF President 2019-2020

Submitted by Tait Stoddard