Dressback named interim principal at VHECH

In a special called meeting on Monday, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education named Lauren Dressback the interim principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.

Dressback most recently served as assistant principal at Liberty Park Middle School following several years as a teacher and then assistant principal at Vestavia Hills High School.

The previous principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Danielle Tinker, assumed the same role at Vestavia's VISION School, which serves students who are struggling academically or have personal or environmental issues getting in the way of their schoolwork, or have been placed in the alternative school for violating the code of conduct. The move is for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.