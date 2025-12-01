Alabama's Focus Act in effect: Statewide law aims to curb classroom distractions

LincB - stock.adobe.com

At Vestavia Hills High School, senior Cade Smith says the new phone ban has been both helpful and frustrating.

“We have a lot of free time, especially as seniors, and it would be nice to have our phones during that time,” he said. “My phone was a valuable resource with apps I could use in thea classroom to help with assignments.”

Cade’s experience captures what many students across Vestavia Hills are feeling this fall. With the start of the school year came a major statewide change: Alabama’s new Freeing Our Classrooms of Unnecessary Screens for Safety Act, which bans phones, earbuds and smartwatches during the school day in all public K-12 schools.

Signed into law in May, the FOCUS Act aims to reduce distractions, improve focus and help students reconnect with in-person learning. In Vestavia Hills, where classrooms have long emphasized collaboration and engagement, students and teachers say the changes were visible almost immediately.

WHAT THE ACT REQUIRES

The law prohibits the use, display or operation of wireless communication devices during the school day, except in emergencies, under accommodations or for teacher-directed instruction. Local school systems must also implement digital citizenship and internet safety education.

Vestavia Hills City Schools already had a longstanding Acceptable Technology Use Agreement stating that technology use is “a privilege, not a right,” outlining guidelines on social media, internet safety and email.

Classroom distraction was a driving concern behind the law. In a 2024 Pew Research survey, 72% of U.S. high school teachers said cellphone use was a major problem in their classrooms. Academic research has echoed those concerns — a Rutgers University study found that students in device-friendly classrooms scored an average of 5% lower on final exams than students in phone-free classes. The FOCUS Act’s supporters believe limiting phone use will improve student engagement and outcomes, though some experts caution that device bans alone aren’t a cure-all.

CLASSROOMS FEEL CALMER

Many Vestavia teachers and students say they can already feel a difference. Liberty Park Middle School French teacher Courtney Capocci said one student told her the law “really has helped me focus,” because “I am thinking about doing my work, rather than how I can sneak my phone to play a game.”

Capocci said the change is noticeable in the classroom.

“Banning cellphones during school creates a calmer, more focused learning environment by removing constant distractions from texts and social media,” she said. “Students stay more engaged and participate more in class.”

Capocci said she’s also seeing a change in how students interact with one another. “Students are building stronger interpersonal relationships,” she said. “The students are talking more with peers and teachers.”

SOME SKEPTICISM REMAINS

Not every student is on board with the new restrictions. Smith said he understands the intent behind the law but wishes seniors had more flexibility.

Elementary teacher Shea Smith noted that younger students have long operated under similar rules. “It is really no different for me,” she said. “Elementary and middle school students have never been permitted to have their cellular phones during the school day, and the students are used to it.”

COMMUNICATION SHIFTS

For parents, the biggest change has been communication. “When I was a classroom teacher, I would get so frustrated with students responding to parent texts during class,” said former educator Briana Morton, vice president of education for Alabama Public Television.

“And then I became a parent of a teen, and I caught myself texting my kids more than I should have. If anything, I think the FOCUS Act has forced me to communicate ahead of time with my kids to make sure that we are all on the same page.”

To help, Vestavia Hills City Schools encourages families to use ParentSquare and StudentSquare to handle non-emergency messages during the day.

As students adjust to life without their devices, some are finding the absence more stressful than expected. Birmingham-based nonprofit College Admissions Made Possible is working to help schools across the region address that transition. “Our Brains and Screens curriculum,” Executive Director Michelle Hayes said, “uses social-emotional learning time to retrain the brain for focus, calm and connection in a screen-saturated world.” CAMP’s Alabama Virtual Institute reaches about 3,000 Alabama students daily with academic and wellness programming.

While there’s still debate over how far the FOCUS Act should go, supporters say it’s already achieving its core goal.

“Vestavia students really seem to obey the rules at school,” Cade said. “I really have not seen anyone disrespecting it.”