5 Vestavia Hills schools to get new gym floors this summer

× Expand Photo from Pizitz Middle School Facebook page Students at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, celebrate Pirates Day in the gymnasium on May 21, 2025.

Five Vestavia Hills schools will be getting new gym floors this summer, following action by the Vestavia Hills Board of Education last week.

The school board voted to spend $680,750 with Scout Sport Flooring to put new gym floors at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills Elementary West, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Pizitz Middle School.

The new floors are set to be installed while students are out for summer break.

Scout Sport Flooring wasn’t actually the low bidder for the work. Covington Flooring Co. offered to do the job for about $579,000, but the product offered by Scout Sport Flooring was determined to be a higher-quality floor, said Ty Arendall, the school district’s director of operations, in a letter to the school board and Superintendent Todd Freeman.

A third bid came from Ram Enterprises for $753,700. The school board had budgeted $800,000 for the five gym floors in its 2026 capital plan.

In other business last week, the Vestavia Hills school board closed out a parking lot expansion project at Vestavia Hills High School for about $51,000 less than had projected, putting the final cost of the project at $579,000.