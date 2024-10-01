5 educators chosen for Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Vestavia Hills school system on Tuesday announced five educators who will be the next inductees to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2024 inductees will be:

Kim Bain, band director at Pizitz Middle School from 2006 to 2021

Reba Clark, director of guidance, curriculum and instruction at the Vestavia Hills Board of Education from 1970 to 1991 (she will be inducted posthumously)

Barbara Gajewski, social studies teacher, psychology teacher and counselor at Vestavia Hills High School from 1980 to 2010, and again from 2013 to 2021

George Hatchett, physical education teacher and health teacher at Pizitz Middle School, and boys’ basketball head coach at Vestavia Hills High School from 1977 to 2016

Melvese Mann, second grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and West from 1975 to 2005

This will be the fifth group of educators inducted into the school system’s hall of fame. This group was chosen from a field of nominees submitted earlier this year by alumni, current and former school employees, and the community at large.

“The newest inductees into the VHCS Hall of Fame continue our tradition of honoring outstanding educators who have influenced the lives of so many in our community,” Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a news release. “Each of them served the school system with distinction and a commitment that are unmatched.”

The inductees are scheduled to be honored at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The event is free and open to the public.

More than 150 nominations for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame have been received since the start of the initiative. A full list of previous inductees and nomination information is available at vhcs.us/halloffame.