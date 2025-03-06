4 Vestavia Hills students win state titles in health occupation contests

by

Vestavia Hills High School recently took 28 students to the Health Occupations Students of America Alabama Leadership Conference and ended up with four state champions and a fifth student as a bronze medalist in competitions.

The four state champions were Hamp McMurray in sports medicine, Gradie Lowery in physical therapy, Laura Bukelis in clinical lab science and Kanna Ramaswamy in medical math. Caroline Tyndall won a bronze medal in medical math.

Other finalists were Lila Pulket in behavorial health, Mason Thompson in epidemiology, Izzy Marsh in medical law and ethics, Grace Ding in nutrition and Amelia Coxe and Ruby Harris in sports medicine.

Also, Doug Dellaccio was a finalist for a state officer position. Health Occupations Students of America is a student organization that prepares students for careers in the health field.