4 Vestavia Hills students win state titles in health occupation contests

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills High School Facebook page Vestavia Hills students who won medals in the Health Occupations Students of America state competition this year were, from left, Caroline Tyndall (bronze in medical math), Laura Bukelis (gold in clinical lab science), Gradie Lowery (gold in physical therapy), Hamp McMurray (gold in sports medicine) and Kanna Ramaswamy (gold in medical math).

Vestavia Hills High School recently took 28 students to the Health Occupations Students of America Alabama Leadership Conference and ended up with four state champions and a fifth student as a bronze medalist in competitions.

The four state champions were Hamp McMurray in sports medicine, Gradie Lowery in physical therapy, Laura Bukelis in clinical lab science and Kanna Ramaswamy in medical math. Caroline Tyndall won a bronze medal in medical math.

Other finalists were Lila Pulket in behavorial health, Mason Thompson in epidemiology, Izzy Marsh in medical law and ethics, Grace Ding in nutrition and Amelia Coxe and Ruby Harris in sports medicine.

Also, Doug Dellaccio was a finalist for a state officer position. Health Occupations Students of America is a student organization that prepares students for careers in the health field.