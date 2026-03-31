3 Vestavia Hills principals get contract extensions through June 2029

× Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Three Vestavia Hills principals received contract extensions through June 30, 2029, on Monday, March 30, 2026. They are, from left, Pizitz Middle School Principal Alicia Hunsberger, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus Principal Bill Mann and Vestavia Hills Alternative School Principal Lauren Dressback.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday renewed the contracts of three principals for three more years.

Principals receiving contract extensions included:

Alicia Hunsberger, the principal at Pizitz Middle School, whose contract now extends through June 30, 2029, at a salary of $145,207

Bill Mann, the principal of Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus, whose contract now extends through June 30, 2029, at a salary of $133,438

Lauren Dressback, the Vestavia Hills alternative school principal, whose contract now extends through June 30, 2029, at a salary of $116,988

The school board also heard a report about the school system’s efforts to improve communication with parents and the community at large by simplifying communication tools, boosting engagement and building consistency with branding and messaging.

Communication liaisons have been added in all schools, and social media posts have grown to 8.55 million views and 160,000 interactions — a 101% increase over the same period from last year, school system spokesman Whit McGhee said.

The district also has had 11,410 posts sent out through the Parentsquare portal, 12,137 photos and videos shared, 127,832 direct messages to parents and 9,401 virtual phone calls, McGhee said. The district’s website was revamped in the fall of 2024 and since the start of this school year has received 596,704 pageviews, he said.

In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills school board;