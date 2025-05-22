24% of Vestavia Hills' Class of 2025 showed proficiency in 2 or more languages

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools One hundred twenty-two of the 507 graduates in the Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2025 received the Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating proficiency in at least two languages.

Of the 507 graduates of the Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2025, 122 of them earned the Seal of Biliteracy, which indicates proficiency in both English and at least one other language.

That’s 24% of them who will go on to their next stage of life equipped with skills in two or more languages. This year’s senior class showed proficiency in eight languages, school officials said.

Vestavia Hills’ Seal of Biliteracy Program was started by Lisa McFadden, a Spanish teacher and world languages department chairwoman, in 2017. Since that time, the state created a statewide seal program modeled the one in Vestavia Hills.