2025 Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation set for March 1

The 19th annual Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at the Vestavia Country Club.

The event, scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m., will include dinner, entertainment, a live auction and silent auction.

Tickets are $80, and sponsorship packages are available ranging from $500 to $5,000. To get tickets, go to vestaviafoundation.org.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation raises money to support special initiatives in the city school system. In September, the foundation delivered a $150,000 check to the school system to support the district’s science, technology, engineering and math initiatives. Since the foundation’s beginning, it has given more than $1.8 million to Vestavia Hills City Schools. For more information, email director@vestaviafoundation.org.