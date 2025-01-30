2025 Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation set for March 1

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation website Attendees at a previous Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

The 19th annual Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at the Vestavia Country Club.

The event, scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m., will include dinner, entertainment, a live auction and silent auction.

Tickets are $80, and sponsorship packages are available ranging from $500 to $5,000. To get tickets, go to vestaviafoundation.org.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation raises money to support special initiatives in the city school system. In September, the foundation delivered a $150,000 check to the school system to support the district’s science, technology, engineering and math initiatives. Since the foundation’s beginning, it has given more than $1.8 million to Vestavia Hills City Schools. For more information, email director@vestaviafoundation.org.