2 Vestavia educators named finalists for Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Hannah Peterson, a health science teacher at Vestavia Hills High School (left), and Katie Smith, a fifth grade teachar at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, both are among 16 finalists for 2026 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Two educators from Vestavia Hills City Schools have been named among the top 16 finalists for Alabama’s prestigious Teacher of the Year award.

They are Katie Smith, a fifth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Hannah Peterson, a health science teacher at Vestavia Hills High School. Their selection marks the first time both the district’s elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year have reached the finalist level in the same year.

Smith is known for creating an engaging, student-centered classroom environment. With more than a decade of experience, she focuses on building strong relationships with students while using innovative instructional strategies. She holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership and has earned certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a distinction awarded to highly accomplished educators.

Peterson began her career at Vestavia Hills High School in 2015. In addition to being the school’s head athletic trainer, she leads a program that blends classroom instruction with real-world health care experience. Students in her courses explore topics such as sports medicine and participate in clinical internships. Peterson also chairs the Alabama Athletic Trainers Association Secondary Advisory Council and advises the school’s HOSA Future Medical Professionals chapter. She was named Alabama Athletic Trainer of the Year for Secondary Schools in 2016.

Superintendent Todd Freeman said both educators represent the best of the profession and bring energy and dedication to their classrooms. “When you visit their classrooms, you can literally feel the energy and excitement that students have about learning,” Freeman said in a news release, adding that both teachers are deeply committed to helping every student succeed.

The 2026 Alabama State Teacher of the Year will be announced in May.

Read more about Smith and Peterson here.