15 Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Fifteen Vestavia Hills High School students were named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. Front row, from left to right: Isabel Carlo, Abigail Wang, Grace Ding, Kaylee Zhao, Libby Soong, Veronica Zhang, Katie Dong, Kelly Chen and Sophia Li. Back row, from left to right: Connor Moorhouse, Alan Sheng, Dev Patel, John Largent, Jason Murong and Ethan Estess.

Fifteen Vestavia Hills High School students have been named semifinalists in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program, placing them among the nation’s highest-achieving high school students.

The students earned the distinction based on their performance on the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT. More than 16,000 students nationwide were named semifinalists from a pool of more than 1.2 million entrants. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

The 2027 National Merit semifinalists at Vestavia Hills High School are Isabel Carlo, Abigail Wang, Grace Ding, Kaylee Zhao, Libby Soong, Veronica Zhang, Katie Dong, Kelly Chen, Sophia Li, Connor Moorhouse, Alan Sheng, Dev Patel, John Largent, Jason Murong and Ethan Estess.

National Merit semifinalists are selected based on their PSAT/NMSQT performance, with students representing the highest-scoring participants in each state. The distinction recognizes not only strong test performance but years of academic preparation and achievement.

For these 15 Vestavia Hills students, however, the recognition is only the beginning. Semifinalists must complete additional requirements to advance to finalist standing. Students submit a detailed application that includes information about their academic record, extracurricular activities and leadership, along with an essay and a recommendation from a school official. They also must earn a confirming SAT or ACT score that demonstrates continued academic performance.

Approximately 95% of semifinalists are expected to become finalists. From that group, about 6,700 National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected in the spring through a combination of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own awards and scholarships provided by colleges, universities and corporate sponsors.

About $24 million in scholarships will be awarded to the 2027 National Merit Scholars.

Vestavia Hills High School Principal Blair Inabinet said the school is proud of the students not simply for the recognition itself, but for the work that made the achievement possible.

“Being named a National Merit semifinalist is an extraordinary achievement, but what we celebrate most is the pursuit of excellence — the curiosity, discipline, and sustained effort that brought each of these students to this remarkable academic milestone,” Inabinet said.

The National Merit Scholarship Program was established in 1955 and has grown into one of the country’s most recognized academic scholarship competitions. Each year, more than 1 million students enter the program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, with only a small percentage advancing to the semifinalist level.

The 15 Vestavia Hills students will continue through the selection process this school year, with National Merit Finalists expected to be announced in the spring of 2027.

For their families, teachers and classmates, the semifinalist announcement is an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments that reflect years of dedication inside and outside the classroom — and to look ahead to what comes next.