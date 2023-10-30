14 Vestavia Hills students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Fourteen Vestavia Hills High School students have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. On the front row, from left, are Danielle Qin, Carol Li, Jessica Ma, Anusha Singh and Shayna Jotani. On the back row, from left, are Patrick Ball, Hunter Carroll, Aarya John, Edward Pang, Daniel Cheng, Arav Singh and Hansen Sha. Not pictured are Drakeson Hu and Riley Newsome.

Fourteen Vestavia Hills High School students have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students are Patrick Ball, Hunter Carroll, Daniel Cheng, Drakeson Hu, Aarya John, Shayna Jotani, Carol Li, Jessica Ma, Riley Newsome, Edward Pang, Danielle Qin, Hansen Sha, Anusha Singh and Arav Singh.

They are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for $28 million in scholarships, according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The students entered this year’s competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of high school seniors in the United States.

“Our faculty and staff at Vestavia Hills High School are so proud of these students,” Principal Tonya Rozell said in a news release. “This achievement is a testament to their extraordinary efforts throughout their years of education and also to their supportive families. This is an outstanding accomplishment that is certain to provide them with numerous unparalleled opportunities in the years to come.”

National Merit finalists are scheduled to be announced in the spring of 2024.

– Submitted by Whit McGhee