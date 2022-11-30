Santa to visit Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Staff photo. Santa Claus made an appearance at Vestavia's Library in the Forest to spread cheer and take gift request from children of the Vestavia Hills community.

Santa is coming to town, or, more specifically, the library.

On Dec. 13, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is hosting the man in the big red suit for a “Family Night with Santa” beginning at 6 p.m. in the community room. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. and a “Santa Show” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa will be taken afterward.

Also in the children’s department, there will be a gingerbread house competition, all supplies provided, on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s program room. The event is for children in grades 3-6.

There will be no children’s programs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

In the teen department, there will be extended library hours Dec. 12-14 for high school final exams. The library will be open until 9 p.m., and at 3, 5 and 7 p.m., there will be study breaks in the historical room, including snacks and games.

On Dec. 16, there will be a “Snowdown Throwdown” at 4 p.m. in the community room. Guests will compete in an “ice-themed tournament” and will not know the game until the tournament ends. The prize is an Amazon gift card, and there will also be snacks.

There will also be an opportunity for teens to decorate ornaments on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. in the treehouse. Supplies and hot chocolate will be provided.

In the adults department, guests can make mini-string wreaths at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the community room. Register by contacting holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4674. All materials are provided.

On Dec. 9, patrons can make holiday art using translucent art tiles. Registration is required. Call 205-978-4678 or email terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

On Dec. 12, adults can join their friends and watch a Hallmark Christmas movie complete with hot chocolate, snacks, bingo and prizes. The event begins at 6 p.m. Register by contacting holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4674.

The library will be closed Dec. 1 for a staff day.