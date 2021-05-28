PHOTOS: VHHS Class of 2021

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class. Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Prev Next

The administration at Vestavia Hills High School honored the 470 graduates during commencement on Tuesday, May 25 at Buddy Anderson Field.

Of the 470 graduating seniors, 229 received Advanced Academic with Honors endorsement on their diplomas. The total amount of scholarships offered to 75 percent of the senior class exceeded $41 million, a school record.

