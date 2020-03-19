Your Kids Urgent Care uses telemedicine app, Care on Your Time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Urgent Care for Children. The waiting room at Urgent Care for Children will look similar to their U.S. 280 location, shown here.

Your Kids Urgent Care in Vestavia Hills is now urging its patients to utilize its telemedicine app, Care on Your Time.

The app can connect families to a pediatrician, and the following conditions are treatable through telemedicine: allergies, pink eye, vomiting and diarrhea, mild asthma, rash and skin infections, swimmer’s ear and minor lacerations.

The practice is being promoted in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The clinic, located at 790 U.S. 31, Suite 112, has the coronavirus test, with the following symptoms required for pre-screening: fever, coughing, body aches or if anyone in the household has traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Japan within the last 14 days.

The provider will give the parents a recommendation as to whether or not their child needs the test. The visit has a minimal cost of $45, and all health insurances and Medicaid are accepted.

Virtual visits are available during clinic hours, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.,and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The app can be downloaded at anytimepediatrics.com and entering practice code 6800.

Submitted by Felicia Fortune