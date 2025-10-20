Wald Park overrun with costumed kids for 2025 Haunt the Hills (photos)

1 of 26
Photo by Jon Anderson
Jessica Cole, Lily Rosas and Shannon McBrayer of First Bank dressed as Beanie Babies at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came out for the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Shaun and Rebecca Swearingen and their daughter, Greta were among thousands of people at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Josie Brown, left, and Carlee Jeffers visit with Stitch at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Eloise and Lucy Kell came as Ariel and Belle at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Pumpkins sit out for judging at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Barrett and Allison Phillips and Olivia Miller were among thousands of people at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A young girl visits the Gina Falletta State Farm booth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hundreds of poeple stayed for he "Hotel Transylvania" movie at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came to the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hundreds of people stayed for the "Hotel Transylvania" movie at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came to he 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Kids play tug of war at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
People visit the Horizon Church booth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came to the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Michael and Bailey Perez and their children, Joe and Kate came as Kristoff, Anna, Olaf and Elsa from the movie "Frozen" at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Kids get their photo taken with Chick-fil-A cows at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Kids line up to get on an inflatable play area at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
People check out the Kona Ica truck at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mimi Waltchack, Mary Ryan Farrell, Ann Sellers Greene, Christian Daly and Colley Waltchack were among thousands of people at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Greylan Brannen and Willa Johnson came as Mario and Luigi at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Anesia Allen and Tracey Bell man the United Community Bank booth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heather Kendrick and Jill Copeland man The Retreat Day Spa booth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Michelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce dons her costume at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Brantley Howard of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, takes a turn at breaking a board at the Action Martial Arts booth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Katelyn Colvert of Sarver Streeter Orthodontics lets a child pick a toothbruth at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Wald Park turned into “candy central” Friday night, with thousands of people flooding the park for the annual Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event.
Costumed children (and adults) came out in force to visit tables set up by businesses and organizations in the community and take part in activities that ranged from martial arts board splitting to tug of war and inflatables. Restaurants providing food included Chick-Fil-A, The Ridge Eat and Drink, Mudtown Eat and Drink, Davenport's Pizza Palace, Bruster's and Kona Ice.
After the trick-or-treating was over, several hundred people stayed to watch "Hotel Transylvania" on the giant outdoor movie screen.
“I felt like it went great,” said Michelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.
Changing the event night from Friday to Saturday seemed to help draw more people, and there were more families with younger children, who tend to dress up in costume more, Hawkins said.
Chris Bissett won the pumpkin carving contest, while Mary Ross McBrayer won the pumpkin decorating contest. Costume contest winners were:
- Adult: Christine Babineaux
- Kids 0-4: Aiyanna Nolasco
- Kids 5-8: Anna Cole
- Kids 9-12: Madalynn Trippe
- Group: Gayle Killough Family