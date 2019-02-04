VHUMC again hosting ‘Rise Against Hunger’

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church will be hosting their Rise Against Hunger meal packing event April 28-30.

For those looking for volunteer opportunities this spring, Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church is once again hosting a “Rise Against Hunger” event, which helps send hundreds of thousands of meals to impoverished countries.

This year’s event will be held April 28 to 30 at the church, Missions Coordinator Rachael Hayes said. Shifts on the April 28 are two hours and run from 1 to 7 p.m. Shifts on April 29 vary, and run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shifts on the April 30 also vary and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will pack meals in assembly-line fashion, with a goal of packing 300,024 meals, the number packed in 2018, Hayes said. The meals are then sent to orphanages and food organizations in developing countries.

There’s something for volunteers of every age to do, Hayes said, so everyone can get involved. Scottie Vickery is one of those volunteers and said she’s been involved all five years.

“It’s really fun,” Vickery said.

The church is just one of many that hosts such an event, with churches and other organizations also hosting “Rise Against Hunger” events. Rise Against Hunger is a national organization.

Each meal costs just 29 cents for the church to purchase, and money is raised to help purchase the supplies.

“It is truly a community event,” Hayes said.

Organizations like Unless U and Vestavia Hills City Schools start calling months ahead of the event to register and get involved, she said. Registration details can be found online at vhumc.org.