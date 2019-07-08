VHHS student participates in economic and community development program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Claire Christie.

Claire Christie of Vestavia Hills High School was one of 32 rising high school seniors who participated in the third annual Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program June 25-27.

Planned in partnership with and sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, the Economic Development Association of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Commerce, ECDS introduced young citizens who are poised to begin their professional journeys to the importance of economic and community development.

The students met with professionals seasoned in the processes of economic and community development, and they participated in a two-day economic development simulation. Participants “graduated” from the program wearing hardhats for ground-breaking and ribbon-cutting simulations.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.