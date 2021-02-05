VHHS student achieves rank of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marilyn Henry. Lingala.

Rishabh Lingala achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at Dawson Church Troop 83 in December 2020.

Rishabh’s leadership roles in the troop included Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Chaplain’s Aide and Instructor. He earned 21 merit badges. Rishabh has earned the Arrow of Light as a Cub Scout. Rishabh completed many high adventure trips, including Sea Base and Philmont, on which he was the Chaplain's aid.

For his Eagle Scout project, Rishabh renovated a powder room to be used for storage by The Sanctuary Apostolic Pentecostal Church. He removed everything from the powder room including sink, plumbing, mirror and tile. He put up drywall and painted. Rishi also built and painted wooden shelves for the room. This project allows the church to be able to have a storage room for equipment and supplies to support the activities of the youth program.

Rishabh is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School and is a member of the Speech and Debate Team.

His parents are Vomsi and Sudha Lingala.

Submitted by Marilyn Henry.