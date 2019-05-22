VHHS senior wins PEO scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of PEO Chapter T of Birmingham (L to R) Karen Weeks, Chapter T STAR Scholarship Co-Chair; Collins McMurray; and Margery Whatley, Chapter T STAR Scholarship Chair.

The prestigious PEO STAR Scholarship was recently presented to Collins McMurray, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School.

Collins is the daughter of Dan and Melissa McMurray and was recommended for this scholarship by the PEO Sisterhood Chapter T of Birmingham. She will attend Auburn University in the fall, where she plans to study chemical engineering with a specialty in pre-medicine.

The STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada and are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.

The PEO Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.

Submitted by PEO Chapter T of Birmingham