Vestavia teenager advocates for (IBD) patients in D.C.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Alabama/Northwest Florida chapter. Julie Cundiff, Rep. Gary Palmer and Linden Cundiff at IBD Day on the Hill in Washington D.C.

Vestavia Hills High School rising junior Linden Cundiff advocated for legislation that would help inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients and families at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s IBD Day on the Hill in Washington D.C. on May 9.

IBD Day on the Hill is an annual gathering for volunteer advocates from across the country to come together to make their voices heard on behalf of the estimated 3.1 million Americans living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Linden is living with Crohn’s disease, which is a painful autoimmune digestive disease. IBD affects an estimated 80,000 patients under the age of 18.

Linden and her mother, Julie, were among the more than 100 patients, caregivers and healthcare providers who attended IBD Day on the Hill in early May. They visited Alabama legislators and their staff to present information on different acts that could improve the lives of IBD patients, as well as the Crohn’s and Colitis Caucus of representatives interested in issues related to IBD.

“It was a great experience to be able to discuss current issues with my representatives,” Linden said of the event.

Submitted by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Alabama/Northwest Florida chapter.