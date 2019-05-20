Vestavia scuba supplier to offer ‘mermaid camp’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scuba Ventures. Scuba Ventures will teach adults and children to become mermaids — including providing the tail — at mermaid camp this summer.

For children and adults who have longed to replace their feet with fins, Scuba Ventures is offering a series of camps to learn to be a mermaid.

Scuba Ventures is a dive training and supply store at 610 Montgomery Highway, in the City Center. McKenzie Cavin, who has worked there about three years, said she saw a mermaid show while traveling in Las Vegas. The “mermaids” wore tails that enclosed their legs and ended in a fin, and they would perform tricks and interact with the audience.

“I thought that Birmingham would be a great place to bring the experience,” Cavin said.

The cost of one of these tails is included in the camp price, Cavin said, and a major part of the camp is learning how to properly swim in the tail and take it on and off safely.

Cavin said she will help campers get fitted for a tail and choose their preferred color. After that, they’ll learn how to kick, float, roll, dive, splash and perform other skills.

The camp will be held at Blue Water Park, a scuba diving center in Pelham, though Cavin said they will stay in the shallow area of the quarry.

Weeklong camps for kids will be held June 3-7, June 10-14, July 1-5 and July 8-12. The morning session, 9-11 a.m., is for ages 7-14, and the 1-3 p.m. session is ages 14 and up.

The weekend camp dates will be for adults, Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. Private adult instruction is also available.

The deadline to register is June 1 for the June camps and June 30 for the July camps.

The weeklong camp costs $350 and adult classes cost $225, both including the tail, instruction and a photoshoot.

“It’s a lot of people’s dream to be a mermaid, so we’d like to make those dreams come true,” Cavin said.

Find the camp on Instagram at @scubaventuresmermaids. For more information, email Cavin at info@scubaventuresinc.com or call 822-2121.