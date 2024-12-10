Vestavia's McCormick made homecoming court at Huntingdon College

× Expand Photo courtesy of Huntington College Conley McCormick, a 2023 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was on the 2024 homecoming court at Huntingdon College.

Conley McCormick, a 2023 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, represented the sophomore class of Huntingdon College as a member of the college’s 2024 homecoming court.

McCormick is the daughter of David and Rebecca McCormick and is an elementary and special education major. She is on the Dean’s List of High Honors and also is a member of the Huntingdon College cheerleading team, a sister in Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, a Huntingdon student recruiter and a member of the SGA Senate.

She was one of 20 homecoming court representatives this year. The homecoming queen was Ariel Dixon of Saraland.