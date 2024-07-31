Vestavia's Diane Westhoven to compete for Miss USA title Sunday, Aug. 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diane Westhoven Miss Alabama USA 2024 Diane Westhoven

Miss Alabama USA 2024 Diane Westhoven will take the stage Sunday with 50 other contestants to compete for the Miss USA crown.

Westhoven, a senior at Auburn University from Vestavia Hills, said she’s felt the community’s support as she gears up for the competition.

To prepare, she said she’s been paying attention to her physical and emotional health — from nourishing her body, working out, giving herself downtime and remembering she’s worthy of the title she has.

Westhoven and the other contestants have rehearsed, participated in a sashing ceremony, enjoyed high tea at The Biltmore hotel in Los Angeles and visited the Hollywood sign and Griffith Park.

“This has been such an amazing experience, and the people that I’ve met have been incredible,” Westhoven said. “I definitely won’t forget anything that has been happening.”

She said she feels great about the upcoming competition and knows she’s put in the effort to be successful, which has allowed her to enjoy the overall experience.

“I just wanted to go and have fun while also getting to meet everyone and not really feel the pressure of everything around me,” Westhoven said. “This is something that I love to do, so I think it’s going to be an amazing experience. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I’ve just been trying to soak everything in.”

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the 73rd Miss USA competition will air on The CW Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. central time. See all 51 contestants here.