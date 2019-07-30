Vestavia resident attends robotics academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of June Clark. John Clark participated in a rocket launch in Vestavia Hills and Robotics Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center this summer.

John Clark of Vestavia Hills recently attended Robotics Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, the Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong robotics educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and decision-making.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for programming and engineering. Using the Office of Naval Research’s SeaPerch undersea robotics, John and his teammates learned engineering, programming and wireless control concepts using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 technology, testing payloads on unmanned aerial vehicles and creating and piloting underwater robots.

Space Camp Robotics shows trainees how engineers develop solutions for real-world problems using real-world technologies. At all age levels, trainees use state-of-the-art robotics systems to compete in air, sea and land activities and missions.

Submitted by U.S. Space and Rocket Center.