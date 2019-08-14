Vestavia PTO starts fundraiser

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Summar Zulanas. A bow given by those who donate to the Vestavia Hills PTO fundraiser.

As part of a fundraiser, the Vestavia Hills PTO is trying to turn the city “red and blue.”

Show your support and pride for the Rebels and turn Vestavia red and blue! With a gift of $4, you will receive a blue and red bow to display on your mailbox, door or place of business. With a gift of $80, you will receive a blue and red bow, along with a "When you support 1Rebel, you support them all” yard sign.

Purchases can be made by using the link: https://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/vhhspto

All donations will directly impact students through the VHHS PTO grants that support the facility and staff at VHHS.

The campaign is open through September 13th. Participants will be emailed with pick up information. Email megroebuck@hotmail.com with any questions.

Submitted by Summar Zulanas, PTO President-Elect.